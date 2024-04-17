Fresh plea seeks to allow jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold video-conferencing with cabinet ministers, MLAs
The plea also seeks direction to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to restrain the media from airing alleged misleading, sensational headings related to imposing President's rule in Delhi.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court, seeking direction to the Director General of Prisons to make arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi by allowing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold video conferencing interaction with assembly members and cabinet ministers.