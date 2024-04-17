The plea also seeks direction to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to restrain the media from airing alleged misleading, sensational headings related to imposing President's rule in Delhi.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court, seeking direction to the Director General of Prisons to make arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi by allowing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold video conferencing interaction with assembly members and cabinet ministers.

The plea also seeks direction to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to restrain the media from airing alleged misleading, sensational headings related to imposing President's rule in Delhi.

The petition moved by one Shrikant Prasad stated that neither the Constitution of India nor any law has prohibited any minister, including the chief minister/prime minister, from governing the government from the prison complex by remaining in judicial custody.

Recently, the Delhi High Court dismissed three public interest litigations seeking directions to remove Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of Chief Minister.

Dismissing the third petition, which was filed by the former Cabinet Minister of Delhi, the court also imposed a ₹50,000 fine on the petitioner and said, "Stop making a mockery of the system. Costs are the only way to curb such petitions."

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora showed displeasure with the petitioner and stated that the Governor will take a call on this. "We won't. Don't give political speeches in court. You're trying to involve us in the political thicket," the Justice said.

Ex-minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government and former MLA has recently filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of Chief Minister.

The petition claims a writ of quo-warranto against Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he has incurred the incapacity to hold the office of the Chief Minister of Delhi after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in Excise Policy.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement in relation to the excise policy case.

The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23, 2024. ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

