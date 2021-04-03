Fresh restrictions could stall recovery for retailers and restaurants

Pune, on Friday, directed bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for seven days and only home delivery will be allowed. Religious places will be completely closed for the next seven days in the city. Karnataka on Friday capped capacity in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad to 50%. In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, the state has sought strict enforcement of covid appropriate behaviour. This comes as India is dealing with a surge in covid cases.