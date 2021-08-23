Fresh SDR allocation may bump up forex reserves

India initially opposed the idea of general allocation of SDR but softened its stand at the last minute at the last G20 meeting, giving the go ahead to the proposal. India has an “open mind" on the matter, though the general allocation of SDR is not a substitute for structural quota and governance reforms, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the 43rd meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee on 8 April. “We observe that SDR allocations are asymmetrical, with as much as 62% going to advanced economies and only 3% to LICs (low-income countries). Given this, why not then proceed with a limited SDR allocation targeted at LICs? We are open to discussions on the deployment of SDRs for LICs to support healthcare and economic recovery. Priority should be accorded to modalities for channelling existing stocks of SDRs to LICs on principles that are just and have traction with the entire membership," she said.