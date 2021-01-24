Subscribe
Home >News >India >Fresh spell of cold wave in north and central India, very dense fog in Punjab, UP: IMD
A devotee pays obeisance at the Golden Temple on a foggy morning in Amritsar

Fresh spell of cold wave in north and central India, very dense fog in Punjab, UP: IMD

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST PTI

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely in some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next three days (till January 26) and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana

Parts of north and central India will experience a fresh spell of chill during the next three-four days with 'cold to severe cold wave' conditions likely over the plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. 

Parts of north and central India will experience a fresh spell of chill during the next three-four days with 'cold to severe cold wave' conditions likely over the plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. 

With the movement of the western disturbance further northeastwards on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir, dry northwesterly winds are likely to pick up from afternoon of January 25 and persist during the subsequent 3-4 days over plains of north and adjoining parts of central and western India.

Under its influence, the current spell of dense to very dense fog in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan is likely to persist over these areas till January 26 and decrease thereafter.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during January 25-27 and over west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during January 26-27," the IMD said.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely in some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next three days (till January 26) and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 2 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

