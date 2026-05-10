Fresh spell of thunderstorm predicted for North; rainfall alert issued in Delhi for Monday; Check full IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of thunderstorms over Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, from Monday, 11 May, onwards. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the upcoming week.
The weather agency has also predicted heat wave conditions over West Rajasthan and Gujarat till 15 May, and over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 12-13 May.
The IMD warned of a strong possibility of heatwave conditions in some parts of western Rajasthan over the next five to six days. In Jaipur, the Met Dept said, both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state over the next few days.
The weather agency said under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, isolated areas in Bikaner division, the Shekhawati region and northern parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions may receive light rain and thunderstorms on 11-12 May, while the weather is expected to remain largely dry in the rest of the state.
West Madhya Pradesh is also likely to experience heatwave conditions on 12-13 May and Gujarat till 14 May.
On Sunday, Delhi is expected to see a clear sky, with a slightly cooler than usual maximum temperature for this time of year (1.5°C to 3°C below normal). The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi on 10 May are likely to be in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius and 25-27degrees Celsius.
The weather agency issued a yellow alert for rainfall for Monday and Tuesday, 11-12 May, warning of possible rain and thunderstorms.
“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Sunday. In Delhi, very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph, even gusting to 50 kmph, is expected on Monday and Tuesday,” an IMD official said.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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