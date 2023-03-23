Fresh spells of snow and rainfall in Himachal, orange alert issued for THIS day2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:58 AM IST
According to Director Agriculture Rajesh Kaushik, rainfall is beneficial for vegetable and wheat crops in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received another spell of snow with Kadhrala and Gondla receiving 3 cm and 1 cm of snow, while mid and low hills were lashed by light to moderate rains, according to the weather department.
