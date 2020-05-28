Fresh swarms of locusts reach Rajasthan; situation likely to worsen

“The problem is clearly going to continue for the next four months at least, and the government is capable of handling it. There may not be a food security crisis, but there is likelihood of livelihood crisis on those farms which would be invaded by locusts. So, the government should not only use its resources to stop this menace from spreading, but also make provisions to compensate farmers whose farms are damaged by these pests," said Ajayvir Jakhar, chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj, a farmers’ advocacy group.