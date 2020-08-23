Fresh tender for Vande Bharat train set to allow more than 50% local component

Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Sunday said that 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train set tender was cancelled as some of the bidders had disclosed some details of financial offers while submitting technical bids. The new tender document, which is expected to be floated in a week, will include provision for local component of more than 50%, in line with the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

“While evaluating the technical bids of train set tenders, tender committee has noticed that some of the details of financial offers have been revealed in the technical bids. To maintain the complete transparency, tender committee has recommended canceling this tender and inviting fresh tenders," Yadav said in a virtual briefing. “The tender accepting authority—General Manager ICF (Integrated Coach Factory, Chennai) has accepted the recommendations of tender committee."

Once a tender is floated, technical bids are opened and evaluated, after which financial bids of only those bidders are opened who qualify in the technical bids. To have the ‘transparency’ in evaluation, Yadav said that while evaluating the technical bids, financial bids are not available to tender evaluation committee. “Tender has been cancelled to maintained highest level of transparency," he said.

On Friday, the Railway ministry had said that the tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets have been cancelled. A fresh tender will be floated within a week as per revised public procurement norms, giving preference to local suppliers. “Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (preference to Make in India) order," it had said.

The scrapped tender allowed indigenous content of 50%, which will be increased and revised as per revised public procurement policy issued by the government in June. “As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, increase in indigenous content from present 50% to a higher level will be examined," he said.

The fresh tender will have provision to manufacture the train sets at all three production units--ICF Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory Raebareli. Vande Bharat trains are indigenous electric multiple units manufactured by the Chennai-based integral coach factory (ICF). The tender was floated in December, 2019 by ICF and was opened in July. It is the third such tender floated for these trains.

The development comes soon after six companies, including CRRC Pioneer Electric submitted bids for semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets. Of these six companies, CRRC Electric India Pvt Ltd is only company with foreign roots to show interest. The company is a joint venture between China-based CRRC Yongji Electric Co and Gurugram-based Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd. On asked about if companies of Chinese orgins will be allowed participate, Yadav said that the government will follow the revised procurement policy.

A railway ministry official had earlier said it may take at least two years for the next Vande Bharat train sets to be manufactured. “The timeline for the current train sets will (however) be compressed, due to the delays (due to covid-19 and tender cancellation," Yadav said.

