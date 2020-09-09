Fresh tensions flare up as China fires shots for first time in decades

A new flare-up exacerbated tensions between India and China on Tuesday with the Indian Army saying Chinese troops tried to close in on one of its positions along the de facto border in Ladakh and fired shots into the air for the first time in decades.

The fresh tensions sparked a new war of words between the neighbours—ties between whom have been on a downward spiral since May after India detected intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to two people familiar with the developments, a face-off between Indian and 30-40 Chinese troops was continuing near the Rezang La heights along the LAC. Analysts say the events marked an escalation not only from the situation in May but from several decades, given that the two armies had last used firearms against each other in 1975.

India and China were involved in a violent clash in June in which 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese personnel were killed. The use of firearms on Monday, however, signalled a new phase in tensions, Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, said. “It is an escalation that could lead to a localized conflict or war," he added.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Indian Army refuted the Chinese accusation that it had fired warning shots after crossing the LAC along the south bank of Pangong Lake into Chinese held territory. Pictures on the internet showed the Chinese soldiers armed with what looked like machetes mounted on sticks and spears when they tried to surround the Indian position on Monday evening.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using any aggressive means, including firing," it said. “It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 7 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC, and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a responsible manner," the Indian Army said.

“India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate," it said.

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity, however, is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs," it said – the wording of which Kondapalli said was a warning to China that New Delhi would take adequate steps to safeguard itself.

“The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience," the Indian Army statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh were briefed on the developments. Later on Tuesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security met to deliberate on the situation on the India-China border.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via