The Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced that 18th phase of electoral bonds will be issued by the state-run lender State Bank of India in its 29 authorised branches across the country from 1-10 October.

Electoral bonds are interest-free banking instruments, which can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India in multiples of ₹1,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh or ₹1 crore. These can be purchased by individuals and companies who have to disclose their identity through know your customer (KYC) norms to SBI, while political parties can encash these bonds within 15 days only in their specified bank accounts. Only those parties, which have got 1% of all votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or state assembly polls, are eligible for funding through these bonds. This makes it possible to give political contributions through a legitimate channel with tax-paid funds, while who-gave-how-much- to-which-party remains anonymous. However, the fact that a donor has purchased bonds worth a specified amount and that parties have received specified amounts in aggregate, will become a record.

Electoral bonds offer some element of transparency, though not full transparency. Critics, however, say that removal of a cap on corporate donations that existed earlier—7.5% of three-year average net profit—enables businesses to make unlimited political donations without having to disclose the recipient’s name.

The BJP raised ₹2,410 crore during FY19, of which ₹1,450 crore came as donations through electoral bonds, while the Congress raised ₹918.03 crore, of which ₹383.26 crore came through the electoral bonds, according to a report published by election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR).

