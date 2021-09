Electoral bonds are interest-free banking instruments, which can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India in multiples of ₹1,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh or ₹1 crore. These can be purchased by individuals and companies who have to disclose their identity through know your customer (KYC) norms to SBI, while political parties can encash these bonds within 15 days only in their specified bank accounts. Only those parties, which have got 1% of all votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or state assembly polls, are eligible for funding through these bonds. This makes it possible to give political contributions through a legitimate channel with tax-paid funds, while who-gave-how-much- to-which-party remains anonymous. However, the fact that a donor has purchased bonds worth a specified amount and that parties have received specified amounts in aggregate, will become a record.

