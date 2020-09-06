Fresh travel guidelines for international flyers landing at Bengaluru airport

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

"International passengers arriving at Bengaluru Airport must ensure these guidelines are followed for smooth and hassle-free travel," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted.

International passengers arriving at #BLRAirport must ensure these guidelines are followed for smooth and hassle-free travel. If you have a specific query, please connect with us on 080-22012001.

For more information, visit https://t.co/seGy2PKrNo pic.twitter.com/SassuYbpmC — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) September 3, 2020





Arrival guidelines for international passengers

-Upon arrival, international passengers will undergo thermal screening and pulse oximeter test.

-Symptomatic passengers will be segregated and sent to a dedicated Covid health Centre for Testing.

-Home isolation or admission to a Covid hospital, based on the test results.

Arrival guidelines for asymptomatic international passengers

-Home quarantine for 14 days

-If home quarantine is not possible, passengers shall be allowed institurional quarantine.

-A Government of Karnataka circular mandates that violators will be prosecuted if they do not follow home quarantine

Arrival guidelines for international/business short-term travellers

Documents required

-Confirmed return ticket of not more than 7 days from date of arrival.

-Purpose of visit/invitation letter.

-Place of stay/hotel reservation.

-Valid visa.

-No test or quarantine for short visits of 48 hours from arrival.

If the duration of stay is more than 48 hours and less than 7 days:

-Covid-19 test test on arrival.

-Upon testing negative, proceed for personal/work engagements

-Passengers with negative RT-PCR test report, conducted within 96 hrs prior to journey, will be exempted from testing on arrival.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via