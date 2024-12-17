The Sandhya theatre death case may soon reach the Supreme Court of India — with officials set to challenge the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun.

The 'Pushpa' actor was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during a screening of his latest film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The Telangana High Court eventually granted him bail after he furnished a personal bond of ₹50,000.

According to a CNN-News18 report, Telangana police officials are, however, expected to move the Supreme Court in the coming days. They are likely to challenge the four-week interim bail granted to Allu Arjun by the HC.

The tragic incident took place on December 4 while the ‘icon star’ was attending the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2' at the Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, and the situation escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Worldwide BO collection Day 12: Film becomes 3rd biggest Indian grosser

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos — resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi while her son sustained serious injuries. Officials also claimed that his team failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation — despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger.

“It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, and I have been to the same place more than 30 times. There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don't want to say anything that will tamper with the case,” Allu Arjun said after receiving bail.

The actor has repeatedly extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that he would help them in every possible way. He also insisted that he was a “law-abiding citizen” who would cooperate with the probe after exiting Chanchalguda jail.