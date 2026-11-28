The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over another failed water quality test. The latest case involves a packaged drinking water sample collected from its West Bengal plant. Laboratory tests by FSSAI confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria, sources told PTI.

This marks the second instance of the food regulator sanctioning prosecution against the packaged water giant. The food safety regulator announced similar proceedings on November 22. That case involved a sample collected from Bisleri's Goa manufacturing facility.

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The latest sample was collected from a manufacturing plant in Telipara village, Jalpaiguri. Both primary and referral laboratories confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria.

Such bacteria can enter water systems through damaged pipes or sewage leaks. The regulator prohibited the sale of batch number PB 201 on August 12, 2026.

The prohibition applies only to that particular batch. Responses from FSSAI and Bisleri regarding the latest development were not immediately available, PTI reported.

What happened at Bisleri's Goa plant? The Goa sample initially failed testing due to bromate levels exceeding the prescribed limits. Bisleri subsequently appealed against the laboratory findings.

Further testing detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The findings prompted FSSAI to initiate prosecution under the Food Safety Act, 2006.

However, Bisleri welcomed the regulator's subsequent clarification issued on November 23. The sale prohibition applies exclusively to batch GO 270, ANI reported.

What Bisleri says Bisleri has maintained that its products are safe for consumption. The company said the Goa batch was manufactured on September 27, 2025.

It produces over 50,000 batches annually. According to Bisleri, no stock from the affected Goa batch remains in the market.

The company also said subsequent testing found bromate levels within permissible limits. However, one sample recorded PAH levels of 0.144 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri highlighted discrepancies between laboratory findings and requested further testing in February 2026. It maintained that all 143 manufacturing plants remained operational and complied with FSSAI regulations.

The company pledged continued cooperation with the regulator while defending its position during legal proceedings.

FSSAI intensifies nationwide inspections Meanwhile, FSSAI has expanded its surveillance of packaged drinking water and mineral water manufacturers. State food commissioners and regional directors have been instructed to strengthen inspections and sampling.