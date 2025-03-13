Fresh trouble for FIITJEE: Cops register cheating case under economic offences

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has reportedly registered a cheating case against FIITJEE, a coaching institute chain that prepares students for competitive exams. The EOW had received 190 complaints from parents of students who studied at FIITJEE's Preet Vihar centre in East Delhi, which was shut down in mid-January.

The case has been lodged under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at EOW police station.

The FIR has been registered under the IPC, as the complaints had started coming in since 2022. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal code of India, had came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the IPC.

The EOW had started a probe after it received around 35 complaints in February, which has now gone up to 190, said police.

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Sharad Agarwal confirmed the development.

Past cases against FIITJEE In February this year, Noida Police froze ₹11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE Coaching Institute's founder Dinesh Goyal.

A few days before that, police had written a letter to banks to stop transactions in 380 accounts related to FIITJEE. Goyal and 11 other people were booked after the closure of its coaching centres in January.

Several FIITJEE centres were unexpectedly shut down across Delhi-NCR and many teachers resigned due to non-payment of salaries for months, according to students and their parents. FIRs were registered against two centres of FIITJEE.

Financial turmoil in FIITJEE After Goyal and 11 others were booked in Delhi in January this year, the institute claimed the shutdown was the result of "mismanagement and desertion" by managing partners, and announced plans to pursue legal action against its competitors for alleged poaching of its faculty.

The institute alleged that it was a "victim of exploitation" by managing partners. "Owing to mismanagement and exploitation by managing partners, FIITJEE's financial situation worsened in January 2024. The group CFO (chief financial officer) forecast that after six months, the company might run into an operational cash crunch," it said.

"Most of the managing partners did not take any action. In fact, even this situation was exploited by some managing partners to gain unfair advantage," it added.

The institute also accused its competitors of engaging in unfair practices.

"We are also going to take strict legal action against the unfair trade practices adopted by our competitors before civil and criminal courts," it said.

Criminal conspiracy FIITJEE denied allegations of non-payment of salaries and attributed the situation to "a criminal conspiracy hatched by people with vested interests".

"Our legal team is taking appropriate action against the malicious prosecutions lodged against us," it said.

"FIITJEE has a very robust system that produces results. Our results are the envy of every other coaching institute. Consistency in FIITJEE results has frustrated all our competitors. We urge every student to stay confident and not fall for any misleading tactics," it said.

"You may also depute a chartered accountant to look into the affairs of any centre and we are confident that we will not only emerge innocent, but you will also realise that we too are a victim along with students and parents," FIITJEE added.