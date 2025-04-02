Fresh trouble for Siddaramaiah? ED files plea in Special Court to quash Lokayukta police probe report in MUDA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a petition in the Special Court for MPs and MLAs to quash the Lokayukta police investigation report in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

In the petition, the ED alleged that there is sufficient evidence against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his family.

The central probe agency argued that the Lokayukta report was incorrect in stating that he was not guilty, reported ANI.

Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi BM, his brother-in-law and the land owner Devaraju are the accused.

On March 7, the Karnataka High Court had quashed the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, issued in connection with the MUDA land allotment scam.

The Lokayukta police probing the MUDA site allotment case had mentioned that the charges against CM Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved because of lack of evidence.

The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the high court.

What ED said in petition — It is being realised, the world over, that money laundering poses a serious threat not only to the financial systems of countries but also to their integrity and sovereignty.

— The ED said the state (country) comes under the definition of ‘victim’ of money laundering offence. It further said the agency should be construed as an aggrieved person, as they are the prosecutors under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and thus it has a right or locus standi to protest or to be heard before any order is passed on the closure report filed by the investigating agency (Lokayukta police).

— Since the offence of money laundering and predicate offence are intrinsically linked, the Enforcement Directorate cannot be said to be an alien to the issues involved in the predicate offence.

— Further, in the instant case, the Directorate of Enforcement had shared the evidence/information gathered during the course of investigation, under PMLA.

What is the row? The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

— Under the controversial scheme, the MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.