Fresh trouble for Siddaramaiah: Karnataka CM summoned for questioning in MUDA case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to appear for questioning in the MUDA case on November 6. The development comes mere days after the ED conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with MUDA-linked money laundering case. The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

“Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on November 6,” the CM confirmed while speaking to reporters in Haveri district.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations and rebuffed critics calling for his resignation. Senior Lokayukta police officials told PTI that the Congress leader had been asked to appear on Wednesday morning. His wife — fellow accused Parvathi BM — has already been quizzed over the site allotment case on October 25.

Also Read | ED searches multiple locations in Karnataka over MUDA-linked case

The probe was initiated in late September following a court order seeking an FIR in the matter. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA.

The moves also comes about a week after the agency summoned six MUDA employees for questioning in connection with the alleged scam.