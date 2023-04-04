Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal's Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalized.

Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended, according to the news agency PTI.

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said.

Train movement was also suspended in the Howrah-Bandel section for about three hours due to clashes in Rishra.

"Train movements over the Howrah-Bandel mainline section in both up and down directions had to be suspended from 22:06 hrs of 3.4.2023 given a stone-throwing incident near level crossing gate no. 4 (spl) of Rishra (ShriRampur end)," said CPRO, Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra.

Some local trains and long-distance trains were delayed en route for a long duration, as per ANI reports.

Earlier on Monday evening, a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

"For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," added Mitra.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

"To prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that," the state government had said.

Several vehicles were set on fire on Thursday after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)