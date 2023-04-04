Fresh violence breaks out in Bengal's Rishra after Hooghly clashes2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:23 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district.
Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal's Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalized.
