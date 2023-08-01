comScore
Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram's Badshahpur: Mob of 200 vandalises 14 shops, set ablaze stores
As the communal clashes which started from Nuh spread to Gurugram, fresh violence erupted in Badshahpur on Tuesday. In the main market of Badshahpur, 14 shops were vandalized by around 200 men who came on motorbikes and SUVs. In the Sector 66 area of Gurugram, the mob set ablaze 7 stores.

As per the reports in Badshahpur, the mob targeted biryani shops mostly and other food stalls. The fresh spate of violence came a day after the mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram's Sector 57 and set it ablaze on Monday. The naib imam of the mosque was killed in the attack and at least three were injured, the police said.

“Law and order are normal. There was some spill-over impact in Sohna of whatever happened in Nuh yesterday, however, the situation was brought under control by evening. We have conducted flag march as well...in Gurugram one death reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalized," Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday told news agency PTI.

"We request people to remain inside homes, set outside only for important work, and not believe rumors," the deputy commissioner added.

The violence erupted on Monday in Haryana's Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll in the clashes has reached 5 including two personnel of Haryana home guard.

Section 144 in Nuh and Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted towards the ‘big conspiracy’ behind the clashes and imposed Section 144 CrPC in Gurugram and Nuh. The legal provision empowers the magistrate to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the communal clashes in Haryana deeply troubling. "The communal violence in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) is deeply troubling. After Manipur in the Northeast, now such an incident in Haryana is not a good sign," Arvind Kejriwal said.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
