Fresh violence erupts in Bengal over Waqf as ISF supporters clash with police in Bhangar; 8 cops injured

Fresh clashes broke out in West Bengal on Monday over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with police at Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas.

The clashes erupted at the Basanti Highway in South 24 Paraganas when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally, according to a report by Anandabazar Patrika.

The protesters reportedly blocked the Basanti Highway against the police's decision to not let them pass and participate in the rally, addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

As per sources quoted by PTI, the rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali.

The clashes broke out when the rallyists, mostly belonging to the minority community, tried to break the barricades and police retaliated, raising the tension.

“Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Visuals of Muslim protesters clashing with police over Waqf (Amendment) Act are circulating on social media.

Following the clashes with police, the ISF supporters started to block the roads, leading to traffic jams on the Basanti Highway, Anandabazar Patrika reported.

ISF worker, police personnel injured Eyewitnesses quoted by PTI said police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn't have proper police permission. This resulted in a head injury of one of the ISF workers.

The clashes also resulted in eight police personnel being injured.

A large police force, including senior officers, was deployed to bring the situation under control. A high alert was sounded in the nearby areas. The protesters were later dispersed.

Plea in SC over Murshidabad violence A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that erupted during a protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

“The manner in which the protests turned violent so swiftly, especially targeting the Hindu community, shows foul play and suggests a planned conspiracy, particularly in a state where political murder has long been used as a tool to attain political goals,” it said.

The violence in the Murshidabad district against the amendment to the Waqf Act has left at least three people dead. Central forces have been deployed in several areas following the Calcutta High Court order.