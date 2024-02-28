The Army was called in as fresh tension mounted in Manipur on Tuesday and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East after a senior police officer was abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, from his residence.

Fresh tension mounted in Manipur on Tuesday after more than 200 armed miscreants attacked the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh in Imphal East district, said officials, adding that he was rescued following swift action by police and security forces.

The officer has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, PTI reported.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manipur Police wrote, "Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district."

"On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat," it said.

The Army along with four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East after a senior police officer was abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organization, from his residence, they said.

Giving details of the incident that took place around 7 pm on Tuesday, the officials said that a group of cadres owing allegiance to the Arambai Tenggol attacked the house of Kumar at Wangkhei in Imphal East.

The reason for this indiscriminate firing was that the officer concerned had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, and a case has been registered in this regard, the officials said as quoted by PTI.

Following the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women group) had protested and blocked roads demanding their release.

In the Tuesday evening attack, armed cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol ransacked the house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire, they said.

“We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but all of a sudden they started firing at the vehicles and properties. So we had to rush inside and lock ourselves," said M Kulla, the police officer's father.

The region has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, with over 180 casualties reported after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, constituting around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

