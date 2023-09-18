‘Fresher who died singled out for severe ragging’: Jadavpur University probe panel3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:41 PM IST
The inquiry committee of Jadavpur University constituted to probe into the circumstances leading to the death of a fresher has submitted its report to the authorities concluding that the victim was singled out for severe pre-planned ragging, which included possible sexual abuse
