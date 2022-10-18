Freshers' hiring intent by India Inc rises 61% in HY2: Report

Freshers' hiring intent by India Inc rises 61% in HY2: Report2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- Attracting and retaining talent emerged as a top priority for many leading companies and business leaders at the beginning of the second half of 2022.
With employers across India looking to hire due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements, freshers' hiring intentions have increased to 61 per cent for the July-December 2022 period, said TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook report.
With employers across India looking to hire due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements, freshers' hiring intentions have increased to 61 per cent for the July-December 2022 period, said TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook report.
The report added that as compared to July-December 2021, there is a more than threefold increase in the share of employment opportunities for freshers as overall freshers' hiring intentions for the current HY increased to 61 per cent.
The report added that as compared to July-December 2021, there is a more than threefold increase in the share of employment opportunities for freshers as overall freshers' hiring intentions for the current HY increased to 61 per cent.
Apart from this, the report said that attracting and retaining talent emerged as a top priority for many leading companies and business leaders at the beginning of the second half of 2022.
Apart from this, the report said that attracting and retaining talent emerged as a top priority for many leading companies and business leaders at the beginning of the second half of 2022.
"There is a substantial increase in job openings for freshers, but many demand updated skills and experience due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements globally. Breaking down the hiring intent thus helps identify the right path for students and corporations equally in the times of talent wars," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.
"There is a substantial increase in job openings for freshers, but many demand updated skills and experience due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements globally. Breaking down the hiring intent thus helps identify the right path for students and corporations equally in the times of talent wars," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.
The report by TeamLease EdTech Career for HY2 is based on a survey of 865 small, medium and large businesses pan India across sectors.
The report by TeamLease EdTech Career for HY2 is based on a survey of 865 small, medium and large businesses pan India across sectors.
The report further revealed that information technology (34 per cent), followed by e-commerce and technology startups (23 per cent) telecommunication (22 per cent) and the engineering sector (20 per cent) are the top industries that have witnessed remarkable growth in the current HY compared to the same period of 2021.
The report further revealed that information technology (34 per cent), followed by e-commerce and technology startups (23 per cent) telecommunication (22 per cent) and the engineering sector (20 per cent) are the top industries that have witnessed remarkable growth in the current HY compared to the same period of 2021.
Similarly, Bengaluru (25 per cent) has experienced growth in the intention to hire for the current HY, followed by Mumbai (19 per cent) and Delhi (18 per cent), it stated.
Similarly, Bengaluru (25 per cent) has experienced growth in the intention to hire for the current HY, followed by Mumbai (19 per cent) and Delhi (18 per cent), it stated.
In terms of degree-wise hiring talent, Bachelor's degrees, with 17 per cent, and Diplomas with 11 per cent, have seen the maximum growth this year, closely followed by Masters, it added.
In terms of degree-wise hiring talent, Bachelor's degrees, with 17 per cent, and Diplomas with 11 per cent, have seen the maximum growth this year, closely followed by Masters, it added.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.