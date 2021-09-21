Freshers in India have better opportunities: TeamLease EdTech

MUMBAI : India leads in the freshers hiring sentiment among nations, with Indian companies wanting to hire 17% freshers against 6% globally, says the Career Outlook Report from TeamLease EdTech.

The report, which deep dives into freshers hiring sentiment for July to December 2021 across 18 sectors and 14 cities, indicates that 17% employers are keen to hire freshers in H2 2021.

From a sector perspective, the emerging sectors that have been able to withstand the impact of the pandemic and witnessed a stronger hiring sentiment are information technology (31%), telecommunication (25%) and technology startups (25%). Other sectors which have also been faring well are Healthcare and pharmaceuticals (23%), logistics (23%) and manufacturing (21%). From a location perspective, the leading cities for freshers hiring are Bangalore (43%), Mumbai (31%), Delhi (27%), Chennai (23%) and Pune (21%).

Shantanu Rooj, founder and chief executive officer, TeamLease Edtech, said, “It is good to see the buoyancy in freshers hiring sentiment despite the pandemic. During February to April, close to 15% of the employers were keen on hiring freshers, the sentiment seems to be not only intact, but has cemented further in the current half year. Close to 17% employers are inclined to hire freshers."

Rooj added that while the hiring sentiment is improving, one needs to be cognizant of the employability of the freshers as well.

"Employers are more inclined to hire candidates with specialized skills and thus it is crucial for freshers to be fairly equipped. Here is where the role of HEIs (higher education institutions) comes in. HEIs must structure their programs in accordance with industry requirements for job roles to ensure candidates are employable" he added.

According to the report findings, some of the key roles, across sectors, for which freshers hiring has been high are health care assistants, sales trainee/associates, full stack developers, telemarketing and digital marketing specialists. Further deep diving into the report, hiring trends vs. sectors vs. roles, for the top hiring sectors indicate:

“In India, employability is a higher concern than employment. While on one side HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) need to look at a blended learning ecosystem. They should explore a learning model wherein there is a convergence of offsite and onsite learning as well as industry training that arms the candidates with the right skill sets," said Neeti Sharma, President and Co-Founder, TeamLease EdTech, adding that employers also need to re-look at their hiring and training strategy to skill the freshers. Incidentally, more employers are now using Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) to on-board and train freshers. This is enabling them to create a stronger workforce for the future. Greater acceptance of HTD and similar models will equip our youngsters to take advantage of the growing opportunities.

