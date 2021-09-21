Freshers in India have better opportunities: TeamLease EdTech

“In India, employability is a higher concern than employment. While on one side HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) need to look at a blended learning ecosystem. They should explore a learning model wherein there is a convergence of offsite and onsite learning as well as industry training that arms the candidates with the right skill sets," said Neeti Sharma, President and Co-Founder, TeamLease EdTech, adding that employers also need to re-look at their hiring and training strategy to skill the freshers. Incidentally, more employers are now using Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) to on-board and train freshers. This is enabling them to create a stronger workforce for the future. Greater acceptance of HTD and similar models will equip our youngsters to take advantage of the growing opportunities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}