FreshToHome announces investments upto ₹1,000 crore in Telangana
- Currently, FreshToHome delivers in 18 locations across 19 districts in Telangana.
Leading e-commerce platform for fresh fish, meat, and seafood -- FreshToHome (FTH) -- on 23 June announced fresh investments in a phased outlay of up to ₹1,000 crore in Telangana.
The platform aims to deploy funds to strengthen its presence across the state that has the largest percentage of meat consumers with more than 98 per cent of its population consuming non-veg. As per study in Telangana, the average per capita consumption of non-veg is 1.4 kilos per month.
In the last two quarters alone, FreshToHome has witnessed 6x growth in Hyderabad and has been successfully acquiring new customers month-on-month both at online and offline touchpoints.
"Telangana is one of the fastest-growing states in India, and is a huge potential market for FreshToHome. We will, directly and indirectly, invest in capabilities that will help us serve our customers in distribution, cold chain, and sourcing capabilities. Our recent growth in Telangana is propelled by customer feedback who are choosing ‘100% fresh, 0% chemical’ formalin-free fish, seafood, and antibiotic residue-free and chemical-free meat. There is a market appetite for players like us and we will strive to leverage our core strengths to serve more customers in newer geographies in the shortest span," FTH co-founder Shan Kadavil said.
He added that Telangana has massive scope for growth and FreshToHome will strengthen its presence with a comprehensive and phased five-year plan.
"All our investment goals are steered by our vision to enable the delivery of nutrition-rich, and chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat, at competitive prices that is affordable for all. FreshToHome will work towards enabling strategic measures like enabling our partner vendors in the supply chain to adopt robust infrastructure, boosting micro-entrepreneurship, and strengthening the delivery fleet that will further accentuate growth in this region," Shan Kadavil said.
Currently, FTH has a presence in 50+ cities across AP & Telangana, with smaller markets in tier-II cities like Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Eluru, Warangal, Khammam, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Nellore too emerging as the top-performing regions.
The platform was launched in 2015 and is among world’s favorite destinations for fresh, chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat and has over 2000+ varieties of products that can be conveniently ordered through the brand’s mobile app or the website. The platform offers a range of fish, poultry, seafood, goat, and lamb along with its ready-to-cook assortment.
