Freyr Energy raises ₹58 crore in Series B funding led by EU fund
EDFI ElectriFI invested close to ₹24 crore in the solar-energy startup, with the rest coming from Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund, Lotus Capital LLC, Maybright Ventures and VT Capital
Tech-enabled rooftop solar solutions providing firm Freyr Energy said on Monday that it has raised ₹58 crore in its Series B funding round led by EDFI ElectriFI (Electrification Financing Initiative), an EU-funded impact investment facility managed by EDFI Management Company.