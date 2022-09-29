Friendly contest, not battle: Shashi Tharoor on Digvijaya's decision to fight for Cong Prez post2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 06:24 PM IST
- I agree with Shashi Tharoor, we are fighting the communal forces in India, said Digvijaya Singh
Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post. And on meeting him, he asserted that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.