NEW DELHI : The dip in India's covid-19 numbers notwithstanding, relief material from friendly countries such as Australia is still coming in. An Australian air force aircraft delivered oxygen supply related equipment on Sunday.

"#RAAF C-17A delivered an 8-tonne #oxygen tank to India yesterday, ordered by Linde India in partnership with @TataSteelLtd," Australian high commissioner to India Barry O Farrell said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"This flight under the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement, highlights the many practical outcomes of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Thanks to #IndianAirForce for their assistance. @IAF_MCC," he said in a second post.

India was in the grip of a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections in April-May. It took the country's covid death toll up to almost 350,000 and the total number of infections to over 27 million. The second wave has also made India one of the top two worst affected countries in the world just after the US.

Most covid deaths initially were due to the shortage of oxygen at hospitals. Assistance from countries such as the US, and Australia have helped stabilize the situation with the number of cases also showing a decline.

