'Friends,' no podium, just a selfie camera: PM Modi's Gen Z outreach draws sharp opposition reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest address to India's Gen Z has drawn attention for both its format and timing. Released at 11:52 PM on Thursday amid the ongoing controversy over the NEET paper leak, the video adopted an unusually informal style, with the Prime Minister speaking directly into his phone's selfie camera.

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How did the PM address Gen Z? Instead of a conventional studio setup, podium or formal backdrop with a teleprompter, PM Modi recorded the message using his phone's selfie camera. The selfie-style format drew widespread attention on social media. Addressing Gen Z as 'Friends', he focused almost entirely on concerns surrounding the NEET paper leak.

The video's informal presentation, along with the Prime Minister's remarks on the NEET paper leak, also drew sharp reactions from Opposition parties.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What issues did PM Modi address in his selfie video to Gen Z? ⌵ PM Modi addressed concerns surrounding the NEET paper leak, speaking informally into his phone's selfie camera and referring to the audience as 'Friends'. 2 Why did the Opposition criticize PM Modi's video addressing NEET protests? ⌵ Opposition leaders deemed the video a 'pathetic midnight video' that failed to address the pressing demands of students, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How did the informal format of Modi's address impact its reception? ⌵ The informal presentation style drew widespread attention and mixed reactions, with critics arguing it undermined the seriousness of the NEET controversy. 4 What demands are being made by students regarding the NEET paper leak? ⌵ Students are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for alleged police brutality, and a formal government response to their concerns. 5 Should the Prime Minister address controversies like the NEET paper leak in Parliament? ⌵ Critics argue that the Prime Minister should present a statement in Parliament rather than using social media, emphasizing the importance of accountability and formal discourse.

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Opposition reactions Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dismissed the Prime Minister's outreach as a "pathetic midnight video" and said it failed to address students' concerns.

"Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. ⁠Apologise," Gandhi wrote on X.

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister appeared "desperate and hassled" as he broke his silence nearly two months after the protests began.

Ramesh also referred to the government's initial denial of the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and drew parallels with the 2024 controversy.

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"The Pradhan Mantri's lack of commitment to accountability is evident from his failure to even mention the student protests or the brutality unleashed on them by his police forces on 20th July," he said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the Prime Minister's decision to address the issue through a social media video instead of Parliament.

"When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!" Kharge wrote on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also responded to the Prime Minister's message by posting a video highlighting the release of an accused in the 2024 NEET paper leak case. He described the Prime Minister's assurance of fast-track courts as "hollow".

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AAP leader Manish Sisodia also criticised the Prime Minister's outreach, writing, “Stuck with the rigidity of the stick, they've landed on 'Friends'.. Had to release the first video on Instagram at 12 midnight… This is GenZ's dominance, Remove Dharmendra Pradhan, or else who knows what else these kids will be forced to do now…”

All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also reacted, claiming the government was attempting damage control.

"Word on the street is Modiji scared now. Doing damage control. Will set up judicial commission to give report in 3 months & Pradhan will step down pending enquiry. And Jantar Mantar will be cleared by Monday," she wrote on X.

In a separate post, Moitra also urged the Prime Minister to "sack" the education minister.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.