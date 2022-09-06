Friendship can solve any problem, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

India Bangladesh Ties

Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. Its trade with India has grown multi-fold to make it India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. In the last five years, the trade has increased from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion. The country also enjoys the status of being India's fourth largest export destination, which has registered a growth of 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.