Friendship can solve any problem, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Friendship can solve any problem, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
On the first day of her visit to India, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said that with friendship one can solve any problem on Tuesday.
On the first day of her visit to India, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said that with friendship one can solve any problem on Tuesday.
Highlighting the age-old India-Bangladesh friendly relations,she began her four-day visit from Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Bangladesh PM was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt here where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.
Highlighting the age-old India-Bangladesh friendly relations,she began her four-day visit from Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Bangladesh PM was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt here where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.
During this four day visit, both the prime ministers will focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development.
During this four day visit, both the prime ministers will focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development.
"Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So we always do that," said Sheikh Hasina, reported PTI.
"Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfil the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So we always do that," said Sheikh Hasina, reported PTI.
She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Rajghat memorial. To begin her visit, the PM arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon. She will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later on Tuesday. She also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday evening.
She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Rajghat memorial. To begin her visit, the PM arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon. She will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later on Tuesday. She also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday evening.
Moreover, there were some other meetings lined up for the Bangladesh PM on the day. She also interacted with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to discuss on prospects of investments in her country. Later, she visited the Nizamuddin Aulia shrine in the capital on the same day.
Moreover, there were some other meetings lined up for the Bangladesh PM on the day. She also interacted with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to discuss on prospects of investments in her country. Later, she visited the Nizamuddin Aulia shrine in the capital on the same day.
She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during her visit in the coming days. Her visit to Ajmersharif durgah is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during her visit in the coming days. Her visit to Ajmersharif durgah is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. Its trade with India has grown multi-fold to make it India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. In the last five years, the trade has increased from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion. The country also enjoys the status of being India's fourth largest export destination, which has registered a growth of 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.
Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. Its trade with India has grown multi-fold to make it India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. In the last five years, the trade has increased from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion. The country also enjoys the status of being India's fourth largest export destination, which has registered a growth of 66 per cent from USD 9.69 billion in 2020-21 to USD 16.15 billion in 2021-22.
During this visit, the two nations are expected to make some key announcements related to their water sharing treaty, connectivity, and power supply.
During this visit, the two nations are expected to make some key announcements related to their water sharing treaty, connectivity, and power supply.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI