Friendship Day is a special occasion in India that honours the meaningful bonds shared between friends. It is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. In 2023, Friendship Day will be observed on August 6.

History

The history of Friendship Day can be traced back to 1958 when Joce Hall, the owner of Hallmark Cards, proposed the idea of celebrating Friendship Day in Paraguay. The International Day of Friendship follows the proposal made by UNESCO. The initiative was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997. However, it was in 2011 that the United Nations officially declared July 30 as International Friendship Day.

The theme for International Friendship Day 2023 was "Sharing the human spirit through friendship," continuing the focus on fostering meaningful connections and camaraderie among individuals. The International Day of Friendship aligns with UNESCO's Culture of Peace initiative, which rejects violence, seeks to prevent conflicts, and addresses underlying issues to find solutions. Different countries, including India, celebrate Friendship Day on various dates.

Significance

Friendship Day holds great significance as it serves as a reminder to express gratitude to friends for their presence in our lives and for the support they offer during both happy and difficult times. Friends are regarded as family that we choose for ourselves, and their role in our lives is invaluable.

Celebrations

To celebrate Friendship Day, people in India and other countries shower their friends with surprises and meaningful gifts. Celebrations can take various forms, such as spending quality time together, exchanging heartfelt gifts such as bands, writing sincere letters, cooking something special, dedicating meaningful songs, go on trips, dine out, or participate in hobby classes to create lasting memories and strengthen their bonds, or simply express love and appreciation.

It is the gestures and sentiments that make this day truly special. On this special day, it is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of friendships and cherish the relationships that play a crucial role in making our lives richer and more fulfilling.