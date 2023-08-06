Friendship Day 2023: From date, history, significance to celebrations, all you need to know1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Friendship Day in India celebrates the bonds between friends and is observed on the first Sunday of August.
Friendship Day is a special occasion in India that honours the meaningful bonds shared between friends. It is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. In 2023, Friendship Day will be observed on August 6.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message