During the ongoing BRIGHT STAR-23 Exercise, an Indian Air Force aircraft performed air-to-air refuelling of Egyptian Air Force Aircraft on Sunday. The IAF IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft took part in the ongoing Bright Star-23 Exercise in Egypt. Sharing the photos of the air-to-air refuelling on X, formerly Twitter, IAF said, “Showcasing the bonds of friendship in the skies over Egypt during Exercise Bright Star, where the Indian Air Force IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft refuelled aircraft from the Egyptian Air Force". Indian Air Force contingent reached in Alexandria, Egypt on August 29. The exercise between the two nations began on August 30. Notably, the contingent that arrived for the exercise includes around 550 personnel. This makes it one of the largest contingent deployed for an overseas Exercise.

“Touchdown at the Egyptian Air Force base in Cairo. Our home for the next three weeks", informed the Indian Air Force on X, formerly Twitter.

The IAF contingent will participate in the biennial multilateral tri-service exercise at Cair (West) Air Base. The exercise will conclude on September 16, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release. The exercise will also be joined by defence forces of other nations like the US, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar.

The Indian Air Force contingent in Exercise Bright Star

The IAF contingent includes five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft. The exercise is also joined by personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces. Personnel from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons will also be participating in the exercise. The IAF transport aircraft will provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

India and Egypt share an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation with each other. The two countries jointly undertake the development of aero-enginine and aircraft in the 1960s.

The recent visits by the Prime Minister, Indian Defence Minister and Chief of Air Forces of the two countries to Egypt further boosted the relationship between the two countries.