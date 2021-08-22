Order XVII, Rule 2(b) of the CPC states that no adjournment will be granted at the request of a party, except where the circumstances are beyond control.
The Department of Justice had sent letters to the high courts of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Karnataka to adhere to the three-adjournment rule.
The four high courts have issued advisory to all the dedicated commercial courts under their jurisdictions to strictly adhere to the timelines and three-adjournment rule.
The rule of maximum three adjournments is being actively enforced in more than 50 per cent of cases of dedicated commercial courts of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
This has reduced the time taken for trial, arguments and final judgment, the department noted.
Besides, e-committee of the Supreme Court has ensured compliance with the three-adjournment rule by creating facility which is provided in "daily proceedings screen" to alert judge about the listing of case.
Green colour indicates that the case is listed on the same stage for less than three times.
Orange colour indicates that the case is listed on the same stage between three and six times.
Red colour shows the case is listed on the same stage for more than six times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
