Home >News >India >From 1 lakh to 2 lakh: India's daily covid cases double in just 10 days

India added a record over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since early April, with a cumulative total of 1,40,74,564 cases. This week, it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.

With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877, comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested up to April 14 with 13,84,549 samples being tested on Wednesday.

