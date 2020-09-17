From 1st Jan, Mutual Fund investors to get NAV only after funds reach AMC

"The new system may be an issue for people who submit purchase orders very close to the cut off time. Their money might not reach the mutual fund in time for the order to go through. Also, customers of nodal banks (typically smaller banks) tend to have slower settlement cycles. They might be affected," said Gaurav Rastogi, CEO, Kuvera, an online platform for direct mutual funds. A senior executive in the operations department of an AMC who spoke to Mint on condition of anonymity added that same day would mean that the money should reach the AMC by 3 pm so that it can be utilised within market hours. He also expressed concern about SIP money reaching fund houses in time. Most SIPs are below ₹2 lakh in value and such investors are currently assured of the NAV of the SIP day even if there is a delay in the money reaching the AMC. The Sebi circular also tightened norms for mutual fund operations such as mandatory use of an automated order management system and scheme wise order placement if the fund manager is managing multiple mutual fund schemes.