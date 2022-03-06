Following a number of complaints from commuters about the Government Railway Police helpline number 1512 not being accessible, GRP has partnered with a private mobile service provider to update the helpline, making it more victim friendly and lessen the response time.

Quaiser Khaleed, GRP commissioner, has said that after the revamp, they have been receiving as many as 60 emergency calls a day compared to 20 or 25 previously as most of the calls used to get dropped or couldn't connect.

At least 600 calls in a day are being received by the helpline but at least 540 calls are regarding train enquiry, according to a HT report.

The GRP commissioner added that a proposal for the upgradation of control room and helpline was submitted to the Child and Women Welfare ministry.

After the approval, the control room situated at Wadibunder GRP headquarters, which caters to the entire state, has been upgraded to be more receptive to commuter complaints.

“Several calls earlier used to get dropped or connection was so poor that the call could not get dispatched through. Sometimes the calls even landed at Delhi control room as the entire country was connected through the same telephone line. But now we have tied up through a private service provider and upgraded the server so that every call is attended and gets through," Khaleed told Hindustan Times.

He also said that currently, 6 constables, including three women constables, have been assigned to answer commuter problems through the helpline.

Through the upgraded system, he added that help would reach the victim within 30 seconds. Previously, it used to take at least 3 minutes.

Currently, the entire GRP force has been linked to the control room via Global Positioning System (GPS) making the location of each constable visible on the system, the report added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.