From 5% to 28% GST rates, here are key highlights of 50th GST council meeting

From 5% to 28% GST rates, here are key highlights of 50th GST council meeting5 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM IST
The 50th GST Council meeting concluded with a reduction in GST rates on certain items, exemption of GST on imported pharma products, and a 28% tax on online gaming. Also, a host of items saw GST rate reduction to 5% from the earlier 18% tax bracket.
The 50th meeting of the GST Council concluded on Tuesday with the goods and services tax rate trimmed down to 5% in four items. Also, the council exempted GST on several imported pharma products. However, one of the biggest highlights was the 28% tax rate imposed on the full value of online gaming which is likely a setback for Indian players. The Revenue Secretary also clarified concerns related to ED interference in GSTN.
