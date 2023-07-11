From 5% to 28% GST rates, here are key highlights of 50th GST council meeting

5. Council decided to do away with the distinction of game of skill and chance in the case of online gaming. Also, it levied a 28% GST rate on the full value of online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. Tax will be applicable on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of the bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of Horse Racing and on the full value of the bets placed in case of the Online Gaming. The changes will come into effect after an amendment in the GST law.