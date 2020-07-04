Home >News >India >Covid-19: From 6-19 July, no flights will operate to Kolkata from six cities

In the wake of pandemic, Kolkata airport on Saturday said no flights from six cities shall operate to the capital of West Bengal from 6-19 July.

Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad are the cities.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur,Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," says a tweet from Kolkata airport.

The decision was taken on the request of West Bengal government in view of Covid-19, said Kolkata Airport director.

Currently, the Kolkata airport is operating about 60-65 daily flights as compared to 220 flights in the pre-coronavirus time.

The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 669 new infections on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The fresh cases pushed the virus count to 20,488 in the state, it added.

The state also reported the highest number of fatalities on a single day at 18, raising the death toll to 717, the bulletin said.

There are 6,200 active Covid-19 cases in the state at present.

Since Thursday, 534 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, a record 11,053 samples were tested for Covid-19, it said.

