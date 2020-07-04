In the wake of pandemic, Kolkata airport on Saturday said no flights from six cities shall operate to the capital of West Bengal from 6-19 July.

Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad are the cities.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur,Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," says a tweet from Kolkata airport.

The decision was taken on the request of West Bengal government in view of Covid-19, said Kolkata Airport director.

Currently, the Kolkata airport is operating about 60-65 daily flights as compared to 220 flights in the pre-coronavirus time.

The number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 669 new infections on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The fresh cases pushed the virus count to 20,488 in the state, it added.

The state also reported the highest number of fatalities on a single day at 18, raising the death toll to 717, the bulletin said.

There are 6,200 active Covid-19 cases in the state at present.

Since Thursday, 534 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, a record 11,053 samples were tested for Covid-19, it said.

