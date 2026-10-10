From a meme handle to capital ‘shutdown’: The anatomy of Cockroach Janta Party’s digital rebellion

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political outfit whose name was reportedly inspired by a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, is set to hold another protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Saturday protest, which comes days after the outfit held a protest in Bengaluru, marks another step in the CJP's journey from online satire to street mobilisation.

Also Read | CJP Protest Live Updates: CJP says Jantar Mantar protest will continue

As authorities detain around 500 people as a preventive measure, including 50 with criminal antecedents, here’s a look at CJP’s origins and how a meme handle grew into a movement whose protest call has prompted sweeping restrictions across Delhi.

CJP's inception In May this year, CJI Kant pulled up a lawyer who was seeking a direction for designation as a Senior Advocate and likened some unemployed activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" who attack the system after being unable to find employment. Kant noted, "There are already parasites in the society who attack the system, and you (Lawyer) want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches who don't get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists, and other activists, and they start attacking everyone."

After facing backlash over his statement, the CJI issued a clarification, saying the media had misquoted him and that his criticism was directed at people entering professions with fake or bogus degrees. By then, the remark had already sparked an online response. Abhijeet Dipke posted, "What if all cockroaches come together?" and subsequently created a website and social media accounts for the Cockroach Janta Party. Dipke's initial post, a response to Kant's remarks, went viral, with millions of Indians joining the satirical outfit to voice their frustration over the NEET-UG paper leaks and the high unemployment rate in the country.

A look at CJP's digital network Much like the Gen Z protesters in Nepal, who organised a movement using social media platforms and succeeded in bringing down the government in Kathmandu, Dipke's CJP is mobilising Indian youth using the one tool that is available to almost everyone today and has garnered much of our attention: social media. From Discord and Reddit to Instagram and X, the satirical outfit has left no stone unturned when it comes to mobilising young people seeking structural reforms in the country.

Further, the outfit has drawn attention to issues such as unemployment and exam paper leaks, taking its campaign from online discussions to street protests.

While many thought that Dipke and the CJP's online anger would soon fade and have no consequences in the offline world, the outfit moved from online mobilisation to holding protests in the national capital that continued for over a month into July, gaining students' support over exam paper leaks and demanding educational reforms.

CJP's July protests Since returning in June from the United States, where he was pursuing a master's degree, Dipke had been present at Jantar Mantar in the national capital as demonstrations continued, urging protesters to remain peaceful. As the outfit held demonstrations for almost a month, it gained support from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the students. People across age groups also extended their support to Dipke and the outfit.

On 20 July, protesters held a "Chalo Sansad" march, coinciding with the first day of the monsoon session. Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes as scores of protesters were detained, and the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) used tear gas and resorted to a lathi charge to stop the march towards Parliament. Amid growing backlash, the Centre agreed to meet CJP founders. Days later, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister.