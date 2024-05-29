From Aadhaar card update to driving license rules: Key rules changing from June 1
Key rules changing from June 1: The New Driving License Rules 2024 will come into effect from June 1, 2024. Additionally, the date will mark the monthly revision of LPG cylinder prices. There is also update for Aadhaar card holders
The beginning of June will bring various changes related to the Aadhaar card update guidelines, LPG cylinder prices, New Driving License rules, etc. Most of these changes are likely to impact our daily lives and may also add to our household budget. Take a look at the key changes in rules and guidelines from June 1.