From Air India to Tata Neu, Chandrasekaran reveals how new-age biz will turn high-flying3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he is taking all these businesses 'very seriously' and added, 'We will take a decision this year'.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has shared the gist of how India's oldest conglomerate will strengthen its new-age businesses such as Tata Neu, Air India, 5G, and lithium-ion batteries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×