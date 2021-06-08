From allocation to pricing: Govt revises Covid-19 vaccination guidelines

From allocation to pricing: Govt revises Covid-19 vaccination guidelines3 min read . 01:35 PM IST
According to the new guidelines, vaccines will be allocated to states based on population, disease burden and progress of vaccination
The government has released revised guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine supply to states/UTs. According to the new guidelines, vaccines will be allocated to states based on population, disease burden and progress of vaccination.
Govt releases revised guidelines for the national COVID vaccination program:
The Centre's centralised free vaccination policy will kick in on June 21, International Yoga Day and the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age. The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in a televised address to the nation and said the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine doses and provide them free to the states. No state government would be spending anything on vaccines.
The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.
Addressing the nation at 5 pm on Monday, PM Modi said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.
"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said.
The liberalised vaccination policy had come into effect from May 1 in which all people above 18 years were made eligible for vaccination. The policy entailed the Centre getting 50 per cent vaccine supply and 50 per cent to be procured under 'other than Government of India channel'.Many Chief Ministers had over the past few days urged the Centre to procure vaccines and supply to them due to procurement constraints faced by them.
