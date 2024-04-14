From ancient structures to luxury retreats: Varanasi sees boom in spiritual tourism
Varanasi witnessed a staggering influx of tourists in 2023, with over 5.38 crore visitors, including 13,700 from foreign shores, as per data from the UP tourism department.
The city of Varanasi is renowned for its sacred Ganga river, majestic ghats, delectable cuisine, elegant silk sarees, ancient universities, and temples. Popular for the miscellany of spirituality, culture, art, food, and heritage, Varanasi is endearingly monikered as Kashi or Banaras. The city, for ages, has long been the ultimate pilgrimage for the devotees of Hinduism worldwide.