The US Supreme Court greenlit the extradition of terror convict Tahahwwur Hussain Rana to India on Saturday.

“India will get more information and evidence of the involvement of some of the Pakistani people — including the Pakistan security apparatus — by extraditing Tahawwur Rana. David Headley has given such revelation and evidence in Mumbai court and also produced the email correspondence showing the links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan ISI Army officers,” advocate Ujjwal Nikam — the public prosecutor for the case in Mumbai — told ANI.

The verdict has also prompted calls for other fugitive offenders to be brought back to India — including Nirav Modi, Dawood Ibrahmin and Tiger Memon. Indian authorities are currently involved in several extradition battles across various countries for crimes ranging from terrorism to economic offenses.

Arsh Dalla The gangster-turned-terrorist is a designated terrorist who currently lives in Canada. He is believed to be the de-facto leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and remains wanted in India over 50 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and terrorism. Arshdeep Singh Gill or ‘Arsh Dalla’ was deemed a ‘individual terrorist’ in 2023 and a a Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 2022. He is believed to be a close aide of slain Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and reportedly remains in touch with Pakistani spy agency ISI. Extradition efforts were ramped up following his arrest in October 2024. However Dalla secured bail in December.

Anmol Bishnoi The younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is wanted in connection with some high-profile crimes including the murder of Baba Siddique. A lookout circular was issued against him in April after Bishnoi laimed responsibility for the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. The National Investigation Agency had also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. A Mumbai Police official said in November that they had sent a proposal for his extradition after US authorities informed them about his presence in their country.

Goldy Brar The Canada-based gangster — also known as Satinderjeet Singh — is wanted by Indian authorities for a slew of crimes including murder and drug trafficking. He is a 'designated terrorist' who works for the Babbar Khalsa International and is considered a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Interrogation of a man caught during a "crude bomb" attack on a Gurugram bar last month indicated that Brar collects funds for the outfit through extortion and by spreading terror.

Vijay Mallya The liquor baron had left India in 2016 while facing a loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore. The UK resident was declared a fugitive in 2019 remains wanted in India for fraud after the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines. More recently a CBI court also issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against him in a separate ₹180 crore loan default case.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the key accused in the ₹14,000 crore PNB loan fraud case. The diamantaire left the country in 2018 before being arrested in London and remains lodged in an UK jail. Nirav Modi has so far lost all his petitions against extradition to India and discussions remain underway with the British government. Meanwhile his uncle Mehul Choksi had headed to Antigua — and continues to make occasional appearances in other countries.

Sanjay Bhandari Sanjay Bhandari was a consultant in the defence sector who is now wanted in India on tax evasion and money laundering charges. He had begun an appeal in the High Court in London against his extradition order last month. The 62-year-old is accused of concealing overseas assets, using backdated documents, benefiting from the assets not declared to the Indian tax authorities and then falsely informing the authorities that he did not possess any overseas assets. He denies the allegations and has been fighting his extradition since the first request was certified by the UK Home Office in June 2020.

Sourabh Chandrakar He is a promoter of the Mahadev betting app and faces extradition over money laundering charges after his arrest in Dubai in 2023.