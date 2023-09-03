From anti-drone systems to bullet-proof limousines: Top 10 updates on security arrangements for G-20 Summit2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST
India prepares for G-20 Summit with extensive security measures including anti-drone systems and bullet-proof limousines.
As the current G-20 President, India is all set to host the G-20 Summit at the Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. Numerous security measures such as anti-drone systems and bulletproof limousines have been put in place to ensure the safety for the high-profile event.