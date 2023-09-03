comScore
From anti-drone systems to bullet-proof limousines: Top 10 updates on security arrangements for G-20 Summit
From anti-drone systems to bullet-proof limousines: Top 10 updates on security arrangements for G-20 Summit

 2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:29 AM IST

India prepares for G-20 Summit with extensive security measures including anti-drone systems and bullet-proof limousines.

New Delhi, India - Sept. 2, 2023: Delhi Police along with Traffic Police conduct a Carcade rehearsal for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at India Gate Circle in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 2, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
New Delhi, India - Sept. 2, 2023: Delhi Police along with Traffic Police conduct a Carcade rehearsal for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at India Gate Circle in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 2, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

As the current G-20 President, India is all set to host the G-20 Summit at the Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. Numerous security measures such as anti-drone systems and bulletproof limousines have been put in place to ensure the safety for the high-profile event.

Here's a look at the security arrangements for the G-20:

1) More than 1,30,000 security personnel have been deployed in Delhi as the national capital gears up to host the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, Reuters reported.

2) Nearly 45,000 Delhi Police and central forces personnel will be seen in blue formal dress, not khaki. The 45,000 personnel include commandos who will act as personal security officers to help protect the high-profile dignitaries from the ground.

3) The IAF has set up a special Operations Direction Centre (ODC) to coordinate various aspects of the arrangements with the security agencies concerned, PTI reported.

4) Speaking to PTI, an IAF official said,"We are taking every possible measure to ensure full-proof security for the G20 Summit…We are deploying assets to deal with all sorts of threats including slow-moving targets to high-speed ones,"

5) The Indian military, along with the air force, Delhi police and paramilitary forces, will deploy anti-drone systems to prevent aerial threats, while 400 firefighters will remain on standby.

6) The Indian government has also leased 20 bulletproof limousines at a cost of around 18 crore for ferrying world leaders. The government has also asked other countries to be "rational" about the number of cars and personnel they bring, without imposing any restrictions.

7) Security control rooms are being set up at Pragati Maidan and special arrangements are being made at important hotels like ITC Maurya, where US President Joe Biden will be staying.

8) The Delhi Police conducted a full dress rehearsal for the G20 by escorting carcades from different parts of the city on Sunday. A special G-20 virtual help desk has been set up to suggest routes for commuters to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

9) The G20 Summit, to be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on 9 and 10 September, will see 1,500 Delhi Police personnel deployed outside the venue.

 10) Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari told ANI, "Delhi Police staff deployed for the G20 Summit have been given micro-level training. They have been repeatedly briefed about their duties and rehearsals are being conducted continuously," 

Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
