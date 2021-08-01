There are a few rule changes that will come into effect from today, August 1. These will impact your personal finances. Here is a look at the rules that will impact your money from today.

Salary, pension, Bank EMIs

All important banking transactions like salary, pension and EMI payments will happen 24X7 from today, August 1, 2021. During the credit policy review of June, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that in order to further enhance the convenience of customers, the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) will be available on all days of the week. The facility was available only when banks were open, usually between Monday to Friday.

At present, auto-debit instructions given by the bank account holder does not get processed on days the bank is closed like Sundays, bank holidays and even gazetted holidays. Further, since most companies use NACH for salary credits these also do not happen on bank holidays.

New ATM cash withdrawal, transaction charges

From today (1 August), the interchange fee that banks charge after each transaction on the ATM machine will go up by ₹2, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). ATM cash withdrawals will cost more as the interchange transaction fee has now been increased to ₹17 from ₹15. For non-financial transactions, the fee has been raised from ₹5 to ₹6.

ICICI Bank revises service charges

ICICI Bank has revised charges for cash withdrawals from ATMs, cheque books and other financial transactions from today (1 August). The revised charges will be applicable for domestic savings account holders including salary accounts.

India Post Payments Bank revises doorstep banking charges

If you have a savings account in India Post Payments Bank and want to avail of doorstep services, you will now have to pay additional charges with effect from today (1 August).

IPPB has revised its doorstep banking charges, effective 1 August 2021, and will charge Rs20 and applicable GST for each request per customer. As of now, there was no charge on doorstep banking (DSB).





