Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the public will see more ethanol pimps future and all vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon.

"The public will see ethanol pumps in the future. Petrol cost is higher than bio-ethanol cost, so with profit, pollution will also reduce. From auto rickshaws to high-end cars, all vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon," said Gadkari.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar and Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Agro Vision in Nagpur today. Agro Vision was initiated to prevent farmers' suicides.

Gadkari at the event said that green hydrogen is the future of alternate fuel and farmers must get involved in its production "to tap the huge opportunity".

Green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste and dirty water, and can be a substitute for coal import, he said.

"Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity," Gadkari said.

Green hydrogen is the term given when the gas is generated entirely by renewable energy, while the other variety, that is produced by steam reforming of natural gas, is called grey hydrogen.

Held from 24 to 27 December, the event will feature workshops for farmers, display of agricultural commodities and products.

Gadkari had recently said that the government will soon come up with an advisory on flex engines for automobile makers that will allow the manufacture of vehicles that would run both on petrol and 100% ethanol.

“Bajaj Auto is already ready with their flex engine-driven autorickshaw models while the company along with TVS are already making use of flex engines in two-wheelers. Toyota, Suzuki and Hyundai have also said they would bring flex engines. This would help the high proliferation of these less polluting vehicles in the country soon after advisory on such engines are issued," Gadkari said.

